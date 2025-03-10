Shentu Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $49.16 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $49.16 million and $4.30 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,339.62 or 1.02084892 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,235.93 or 1.00699701 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 143,736,717 coins and its circulating supply is 143,736,129 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

