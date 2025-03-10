Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $116.78 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $92.75 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

