Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $190.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

