ICON Price Reaches $0.0986 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $103.86 million and $3.85 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,065,536,829 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,372,162 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,065,462,836.1692373 with 1,053,365,276.2909709 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.09956402 USD and is down -7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $3,208,687.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.