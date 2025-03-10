Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,286 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Equity Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 116,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

