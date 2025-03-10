Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.20 and last traded at C$10.22, with a volume of 663790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.94.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 9.8 %

Insider Transactions at Aya Gold & Silver

The stock has a market capitalization of C$936.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$435,761.85. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$241,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,507. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

