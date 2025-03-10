Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 204850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Commerce Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$14.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.44.
Commerce Resources Company Profile
Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.
