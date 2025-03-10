iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.98 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 1743685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.