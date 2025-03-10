iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.98 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 1743685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,529,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,401,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,771,000 after buying an additional 394,782 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,267,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after acquiring an additional 149,004 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,772,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,304,000 after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,727,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,785,000 after acquiring an additional 562,175 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

