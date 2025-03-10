Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 872,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 994,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18.

In other news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,623,146.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,220. The trade was a 51.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,649 shares of company stock worth $16,027,128. 46.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,338,000 after purchasing an additional 38,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,341,000 after buying an additional 65,602 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 596.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after buying an additional 681,451 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,531,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

