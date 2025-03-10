Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $128.44 and last traded at $130.91, with a volume of 807734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average is $152.61.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

