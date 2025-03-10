ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.31 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $33,274.06 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003382 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00024222 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00003894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.01152997 USD and is up 4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36,105.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars.

