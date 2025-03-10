WHY (WHY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $24.76 Million

WHY (WHY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, WHY has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. WHY has a market cap of $24.76 million and $3.63 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WHY

WHY was first traded on April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @inwhywetrust.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000006 USD and is down -7.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $3,135,142.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

