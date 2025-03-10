TiraVerse (TVRS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.01 Million

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. TiraVerse has a market cap of $38.01 million and $1.06 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TiraVerse has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One TiraVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,672.13 or 1.02331974 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,560.47 or 1.00939100 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TiraVerse Profile

TiraVerse launched on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00037998 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TiraVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

