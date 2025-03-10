HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in HP by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 126,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HP by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in HP by 119,194.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 74,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $2,560,077.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,898.67. This represents a 56.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,401,987.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,724.80. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,643 shares of company stock worth $4,319,565. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

