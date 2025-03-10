REDW Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 384.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,505 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after acquiring an additional 230,711 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 10,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,845,000 after buying an additional 207,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.