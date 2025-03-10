Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,889 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,915,904,000 after buying an additional 100,433,280 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,291,000 after buying an additional 1,061,299 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 955,574 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after purchasing an additional 765,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 643,634 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

