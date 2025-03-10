Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stake Raised by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 2.6% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $25,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $57.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1893 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

