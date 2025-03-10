Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $18.70 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 77,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
