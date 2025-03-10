Amundi Has $168.65 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,729 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $168,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Snowflake by 16.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 49.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $158.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.09.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,712 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $306,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,867,735. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $99,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 690,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,625,813. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,193 shares of company stock valued at $50,096,313 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.