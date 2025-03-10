Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

