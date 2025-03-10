Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,684 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,320,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 894,345 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after buying an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after buying an additional 596,141 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,006.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after buying an additional 479,965 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

