Clare Market Investments LLC Invests $1.90 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $333.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.10.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

