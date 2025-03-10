New Insight Wealth Advisors Has $2.52 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $82.38 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

