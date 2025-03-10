Grocery Stocks Worth Watching – March 7th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, PepsiCo, Starbucks, and Target are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of companies that primarily engage in the retail sale of food, beverages, and related household goods, often operating supermarkets or grocery chains. They are seen as defensive investments since their business tends to remain stable even during economic downturns, reflecting the consistent consumer demand for essential food products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $68.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $958.36. 3,776,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $989.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $942.33. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,128,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,038,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $743.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.55. 2,195,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $518.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.81. 11,035,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,433,734. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.82. 5,052,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,187,413. PepsiCo has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $105.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,162. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,913. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Further Reading