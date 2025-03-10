Clare Market Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Cencora by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cencora by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Cencora by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $254.54 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,648 shares of company stock worth $2,862,342 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

