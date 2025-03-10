Keb Asset Management LLC Invests $743,000 in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after acquiring an additional 239,643 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 129,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,667,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

