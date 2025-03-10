Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,883 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $127,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $28.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

