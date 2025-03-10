Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,697,000 after buying an additional 10,910,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 297.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 309.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 264.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 308.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,926 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $203.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.