MiL.k (MLK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $75.23 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $75.23 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,321.12 or 0.99721333 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,676.80 or 0.98940821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,157,170 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

