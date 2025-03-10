Terra Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Terra has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $133.84 million and $27.60 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000275 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

