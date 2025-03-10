Pamt (PAMT) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pamt to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pamt and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 299 1816 1628 39 2.37

Pamt presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.70%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 27.30%. Given Pamt’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pamt has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pamt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pamt and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -9.36 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 20.33

Pamt’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pamt peers beat Pamt on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Pamt Company Profile

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

