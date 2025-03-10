Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:METCB traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.59. 40,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,264. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.