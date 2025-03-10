Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $995.24.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $859.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $923.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $908.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.14 and a 52-week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,028.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,268.79. This trade represents a 24.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total transaction of $114,026.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

