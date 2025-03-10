Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.8% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,096,000 after buying an additional 91,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,868,000 after acquiring an additional 789,054 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after acquiring an additional 838,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,252,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.