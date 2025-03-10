Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 63,278 Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,278 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 115,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the period.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MHF stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

