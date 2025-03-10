United Community Bank Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.
VOT opened at $250.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.81 and a 1 year high of $277.35.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
