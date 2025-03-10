Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 1,059 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $124.62 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.