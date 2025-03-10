Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

