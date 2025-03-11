239,737 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 239,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

