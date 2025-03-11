Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Standard Lithium by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Standard Lithium by 29.4% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Standard Lithium stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Standard Lithium from $3.90 to $4.40 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLI

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.