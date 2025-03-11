Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 108 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WEX by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in WEX by 13,220.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $12,444,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEX opened at $156.48 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.03 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on WEX in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.73.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

