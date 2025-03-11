2,575 Shares in Everus (NYSE:ECG) Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Everus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,562.56. The trade was a 10.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,687.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,756.92. This trade represents a 30.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853 in the last quarter.

Everus Stock Performance

Everus stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everus Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.