Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,302,000 after buying an additional 102,970 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,004,000. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 291,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,258,000.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.38.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
