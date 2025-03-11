3,000 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in eBay by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,509. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

