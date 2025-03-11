Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.57%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of SPX stock opened at GBX 6,720 ($86.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 6,350 ($81.76) and a 12-month high of £107.90 ($138.92). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,381.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,187.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

