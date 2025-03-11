53,679 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Bought by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,736,000 after purchasing an additional 109,682 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,405,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,327,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 784,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,308,000 after buying an additional 415,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 668,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

