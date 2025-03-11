abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,518 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

