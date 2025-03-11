Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,465,000 after buying an additional 3,255,347 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 188.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,786,000 after buying an additional 1,967,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,716,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shell by 29.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after buying an additional 866,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,617,796,000 after purchasing an additional 507,311 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $203.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

