Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 537 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.95.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

