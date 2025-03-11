First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.52. First Capital has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,824,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 17.4% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 103,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.