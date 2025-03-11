First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of FCAP stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.52. First Capital has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.
First Capital Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of First Capital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,824,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 17.4% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 103,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.